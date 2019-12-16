Get The Latest News!

COLLINSVILLE - Illinois Department of Transportation District 8 released the following statement about road conditions Monday afternoon.

“Area highways are becoming snow-covered as the storm intensifies,” IDOT said. “We expect to see the majority of IDOT District 8 have moderate to heavy snowfall for the next six to eight hours.”

IDOT also said for motorists traveling during rush hour or any time today to use extra caution should they be traveling.

“And, please don’t crowd the plow,” IDOT said.

