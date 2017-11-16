SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation has released its 2017 Freight Plan, which outlines the state’s strategy for facilitating the successful and efficient movement of goods. Public comments will be accepted through Nov. 30.

“Illinois serves as the transportation hub of North America. It’s important we have a reliable infrastructure system to support the freight industry, which moves nearly $3 trillion of goods into, out of and through Illinois each year,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn. “The efficient movement of goods is a key driver for our state’s economic prosperity.”

Freight in Illinois is moved by truck, rail, water and air. The 2017 plan examines road congestion, the importing and exporting of goods, workforce trends and other factors that impact effective movement of freight. The plan highlights the existing system of freight traffic and envisions potential improvements in the future.

Illinois’ freight system transports more than 1 billion tons of freight per year, valued at $2.97 trillion. More than 450 million tons of freight are moved by rail alone, representing more than $1.6 trillion. The Freight Plan also accounts for cargo origins and destinations both domestic and abroad. Goods from Illinois travel across the globe, from Asia to Europe and Africa to South America.

The public can view the plan in its draft form and provide comments by visiting www.idot.illinois.gov/home/freight_plan_feedback.

