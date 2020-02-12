SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that its Office of Planning and Programming is accepting applications for a competitive grant program that aims to expand long-range planning, asset management strategies and other mobility solutions throughout the state. Applications are due March 13 for a total of up to $20 million in grant awards.

“Working together with our partners in transportation will ultimately lead to more projects that improve the safety and reliability of the vast multimodal system in Illinois,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Under the leadership of Gov. Pritzker, we are making smarter, more strategic decisions when planning and programming projects. These grants will serve as yet another investment in our communities.”

Administered by IDOT using federal funds, the grants are designed to further the goals and objectives of the Illinois Long-Range Transportation Plan. Included in this is implementing asset management, moving towards making performance-based decisions and completing projects that benefit disadvantaged or economically distressed communities.

Eligible applicants include local, state or federal agencies, metropolitan planning organizations and regional planning commissions. Non-profit and private entities that apply must have a public sponsor.

Application information is available by clicking here or visiting IDOT’s Illinois Long-Range Transportation Plan page.

The awards will be announced in July and distributed in 2021.

An informational webinar on the grants and the application process is scheduled for Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. Registration is required in advance by clicking here.

