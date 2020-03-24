GREENFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that IL 267 at Apple Creek, approximately 9 miles north of Greenfield, will be restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, March 30, 2020. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of temporary traffic signals. This work is necessary to construct a new bridge deck and is expected to be completed by November 2020.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is the Halverson Construction Co., Inc, of Springfield, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

