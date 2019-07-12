EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation would like to remind everyone that the eastbound exit ramp from Interstate 55/64 to southbound Illinois Route 3 will be closed beginning this coming Monday, July 15th. These closures are needed to perform critical repairs to the surface of the bridge that carries traffic from the Poplar Street Bridge to southbound IL Route 3 (Sauget). This ramp will be closed starting Monday morning and is expected to be reopened by Monday, July 29, 2019. A marked detour utilizing Barack Obama Avenue will be in place during this closure period.

To facilitate the movement of traffic into Illinois, two lanes will be closed on the Poplar Street Bridge and Missouri roadways will be impacted as well. In Missouri, the Marion Street entrance ramp to Interstate 55 northbound and the right lane of Interstate 55 northbound approaching the Poplar Street Bridge will be closed. Three lanes of interstate traffic will be maintained across the Poplar Street Bridge and through the IL Route 3 and Tudor Avenue ramp areas.

Extensive delays are expected at this location during weekday evening rush hours, and motorists are urged to plan accordingly and use alternate routes including the I-70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate forms of transportation including carpooling and public transportation. Drivers are also urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The contractor on this project is Keeley & Sons, Inc., of East St. Louis, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

