COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the following rest area update.

The I-57 Post Oak Rest Area, North Bound, will open to visitors on Friday, September 8, 2017. Additionally, on Friday, September 8, 2017 the I-57 Post Oak Rest Area, South Bound, will close to all visitors.

The rest area closure is necessary for lighting and other improvements at these facilities. Fager-McGee Commercial Construction and FW Electric are contracted through Illinois Capital Development Board to perform this work. Traffic control devices will be utilized to close the facilities to traffic.

The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

