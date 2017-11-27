IDOT releases updated list of road closures and lane restrictions for week of Nov. 27 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. COLLINSVILLE - Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures: BOND COUNTY IL 143 over Shoal Creek CLOSED to replace existing structure crossing Shoal Creek through December 2018. A detour route will be posted utilizing US 40 to Interstate 70 (Highland/Pierron Exit 30) to IL 127 (Greenville Exit 45). (PAG) MADISON COUNTY I-55 restricted to one lane in each direction north of IL 143 from mile marker 24 to mile marker 26 for repairs on the bridges at this location. The interstate will remain restricted to one lane in each direction until the end of August 2018. (JA)

Baumann Road at I-70 approximately 1.5 miles north of Pierron closed through late summer 2018. (JA) MONROE COUNTY Admiral Weinel Boulevard closed from IL 3 to 100 feet south of Admiral Trost Road for the reconstruction of Admiral Weinel Boulevard through December 30, 2017. (Ops/Monroe) ST. CLAIR COUNTY **NEW** I-255 southbound left lane restriction between milepost 14 and milepost 10.4 (IL 3 at Dupo) between 7:00 AM and 3:30 PM for highway lighting repairs in the median until Friday, December 1, 2017. (Ops/Monroe) WASHINGTON COUNTY **NEW** IL 15 eastbound and westbound at US 51, east junction, Ashley, lane restrictions to construct an extension of the existing left turn lane through June 1, 2018. (Ops/Monroe) List of daily lane closures, weather permitting : Article continues after sponsor message MONDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2017 **NEW** I-255 southbound left lane between milepost 14 and milepost 10.4 (IL 3 at Dupo) lane restriction between the hours of 7:00 AM and 3:30 PM for highway lighting repairs in the median. (Ops/Monroe) TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2017 **NEW** I-255 southbound left lane between milepost 14 and milepost 10.4 (IL 3 at Dupo) lane restriction between the hours of 7:00 AM and 3:30 PM for highway lighting repairs in the median. (Ops/Monroe) WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2017 **NEW** I-255 southbound left lane between milepost 14 and milepost 10.4 (IL 3 at Dupo) lane restriction between the hours of 7:00 AM and 3:30 PM for highway lighting repairs in the median. (Ops/Monroe) THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2017 **NEW** I-255 southbound left lane between milepost 14 and milepost 10.4 (IL 3 at Dupo) lane restriction between the hours of 7:00 AM and 3:30 PM for highway lighting repairs in the median. (Ops/Monroe) FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2017 **NEW** I-255 southbound left lane between milepost 14 and milepost 10.4 (IL 3 at Dupo) lane restriction between the hours of 7:00 AM and 3:30 PM for highway lighting repairs in the median. (Ops/Monroe) SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2017 No lane restrictions to report SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2017 No lane restrictions to report For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending