IDOT releases list of road closures for week of December 25 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. COLLINSVILLE - Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures: BOND COUNTY IL 143 over Shoal Creek CLOSED to replace existing structure crossing Shoal Creek through December 2018. A detour route will be posted utilizing US 40 to Interstate 70 (Highland/Pierron Exit 30) to IL 127 (Greenville Exit 45). (PAG) MADISON COUNTY I-55 restricted to one lane in each direction north of IL 143 from mile marker 24 to mile marker 26 for repairs on the bridges at this location. The interstate will remain restricted to one lane in each direction until the end of August 2018. (JA)

Baumann Road at I-70 approximately 1.5 miles north of Pierron closed through late summer 2018. (JA) MONROE COUNTY Admiral Weinel Boulevard closed from IL 3 to 100 feet south of Admiral Trost Road for the reconstruction of Admiral Weinel Boulevard through December 30, 2017. (Ops/Monroe) RANDOLPH COUNTY **NEW** IL 13/153 (Grant Street) between 11th Street and 10th Street in Coulterville in Randolph County closed beginning at 8:00 AM and continuing for two days to allow the Union Pacific Railroad Company to rehabilitate their crossing. (Proj. Supp./Jethro) WASHINGTON COUNTY IL 15 eastbound and westbound at US 51, east junction, Ashley, lane restrictions to construct an extension of the existing left turn lane through June 1, 2018. (Ops/Monroe) List of daily lane closures, weather permitting : MONDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2017 No lane restrictions to report Article continues after sponsor message TUESDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2017 No lane restrictions to report WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2017 **NEW** IL 13/153 (Grant Street) between 11th Street and 10th Street in Coulterville in Randolph County closed beginning at 8:00 AM and continuing for two days to allow the Union Pacific Railroad Company to rehabilitate their crossing. (Proj. Supp./Jethro) THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2017 **NEW** IL 13/153 (Grant Street) between 11th Street and 10th Street in Coulterville in Randolph County closed to allow the Union Pacific Railroad Company to rehabilitate their crossing. (Proj. Supp./Jethro) FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29, 2017 No lane restrictions to report SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2017 No lane restrictions to report SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2017 No lane restrictions to report Complete press releases for IDOT are available at http://www.idot.illinois.gov/about-idot/stay-connected/news-releases/Construction/releases. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.