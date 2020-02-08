COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation on Friday afternoon presented information gathered from the first few days of the Interstate 255 rehabilitation project which closed the Interstate in both directions between I-55/70 and I-64 on February 1.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has utilized drones, cameras, traffic counters, staff, and traffic reporting services to monitor and evaluate travel times, problem spots, traffic volumes, as well as opportunities, to improve traffic flow.

"While we will continue to adjust traffic signals and signage to best accommodate the displaced I-255 traffic along every alternate route, Illinois Route 159 possesses the available capacity to handle additional traffic," IDOT spokesperson Joe Monroe said. "Likewise, the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge is relatively underutilized when compared to the Poplar Street Bridge to access downtown St. Louis from Illinois.

"Motorists who can utilize these options are encouraged to consider each other when making route decisions. The Department is grateful for the assistance the motoring public has provided by using all available routes, exercising caution while traveling in the area, and staggering trips."

Article continues after sponsor message

With the current forecast suggesting winter weather is probable over the next few weeks, the Department may be consistently assigning plows and other resources normally dedicated to the closed segment of I-255 to all alternate routes throughout the day to ensure safe travel.

"The above information offers some insight when making routes choices for each trip and could be even more beneficial during periods of inclement weather – as plow activity often requires lower speeds and greater space between vehicles than normal travel," Monroe said. "Please keep this in mind as the rehabilitation of I-255 progress."

A project webpage with maps, fact sheets, and updates can be viewed by clicking here or visiting idot.illinois.gov.

For news on this and other projects in IDOT’s District 8, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or sign up to receive email alerts from IDOT in Motion. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and Twitter.

More like this: