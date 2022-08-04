GLEN CARBON - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the planned closure of westbound Interstate 270.

At 9 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m., ALL LANES OF WESTBOUND I-270 will be closed from I-55/70 to Illinois 157. The closure will also include the exit ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to northbound Interstate 55.

This closure is required to allow for the replacement of a damaged bridge beam on the Meridian Road bridge structure over I-270 at Mile Marker 10.3. All lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Saturday morning. Motorists will need to utilize the marked detour route along westbound I-55/70 and northbound I-255 to circumvent the closure. The Department’s Day Labor Unit and the District’s Troy Yard will be performing this work.

Traffic control devices and changeable message signing will be utilized during this closure to assist motorists in making their way through the detour. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes and allow additional time to travel in Madison County.

Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East region – as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

