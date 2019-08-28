EAST ST. LOUIS –The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced today that the entrance from Piggott Avenue in East St. Louis to I-55/64/70 eastbound will be closed at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, weather permitting, for bridge surface repairs. The ramp is expected to reopen in time for the morning rush hour on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

Drivers are urged to utilize alternative routes and pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The contractor on this project is Keeley & Sons, Inc., of East St. Louis, Illinois.

