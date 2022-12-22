COLLINSVILLE - Illinois Department of Transportation workers are out with other city street crews salting and clearing the roads Thursday afternoon. IDOT and the others started the salt process early Thursday in preparation for a winter storm that landed in the area Thursday morning.

IDOT District 8 posted that current conditions Thursday around the region showed it was snowing hard and in some places drifting.

“Conditions at the Jersey-Madison County line along the Greater River Road (Illinois Route 100) shows snow covering all four lanes. Please be alert. These changes occurred in the last 30 minutes between noon and 12:30 p.m.”

IDOT continued and said: “We are mobilizing trucks in the remaining counties of IDOT District 8. In addition to traditional plow trucks, you will likely see these massive brine units active in the Metro East. Please give all emergency equipment room.”

