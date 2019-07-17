EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that after a couple of days of lane closures on the eastbound Poplar Street Bridge for bridge repairs, IDOT is offering some suggestions to avoid congestion during the remaining work.

The heaviest congestion is on I-64 approaching the Mississippi River and on the eastbound I-44 and northbound I-55 ramp to the bridge is between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Drivers who must use the Poplar Street Bridge to return to Illinois should try to avoid that time.

Commuters who are able to telecommute, shift their traffic hours, use Metrolink, or use the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, McKinley Bridge or I-255/I-270 river bridges around the region during this work are encouraged to do so.

The bridge repairs are on the bridges just to the east of the Poplar Street Bridge in Illinois. To complete the work, two lanes are closed eastbound across the Poplar Street Bridge. In Missouri, one lane is closed on the ramp from eastbound I-44/northbound I-55 to the eastbound PSB and one lane is closed just after the entrance ramp from 6th Street onto the eastbound PSB. In addition, the ramp from Marion St. to eastbound I-44/northbound I-55 is closed. The work is expected to continue until July 29th.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The contractor on this project is Keeley & Sons, Inc., of East St. Louis, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

