ALTON - Illinois Department of Transportation contractor Charles E. Mahoney Co. of Swansea appears to be moving in swift fashion on the long highway work area at Illinois 143 between Discovery Parkway and Illinois 3. However, as a reminder, motorists need to slow down and exhibit caution with several at the work site each day.

There will be restrictions in the I-143 between Discovery Parkway and Illinois Route 3 until July 2020. The work started April 15, 2020. The work is necessary to construct a new asphalt surface.

IDOT urges drivers to be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

