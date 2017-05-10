ALTON - IDOT and MoDOT are working to restore all four lanes of travel along U.S. 67 across the Clark Bridge in Alton.

The necessary cleanup, inspection and repair efforts are underway in regard to the bridges, IDOT said Wednesday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

Illinois Route 100 between Illinois 3 (Grafton) and Illinois 16 (Nutwood) are still closed, along with Illinois 96 in Kampsville. The Brussels Ferry also remains closed.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. IDOT said it continues to monitor state roadways in affected areas of Illinois throughout this event. As warranted, updates will be provided, IDOT added.

More like this: