DU QUOIN– The Illinois Department of Transportation will join the Illinois State Police and members of local law enforcement at the Du Quoin State Fair to urge motorists to celebrate Labor Day responsibly as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign. Labor Day 2016 was the deadliest Labor Day holiday weekend in five years.

IDOT Assistant Transportation Secretary Rich Brauer, ISP Trooper Christopher "Joey" Watson, Perry County Sheriff Steve Bareis, Williamson County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Murrah, and Carbondale Police Sgt. Amber Ronketto will be holding a press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 30 in the Illinois State Police Tent on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds along U.S. 51, north of Illinois 14.

All are welcome to attend and learn the dangers of impaired driving.

