LANE RESTRICTIONS FOR THE WEEK OF APRIL 6, 2020



Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures:



BOND COUNTY

• IL 127 from north of IL 140 to the Montgomery County Line in Bond County will be

intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Monday, February 17, 2020, weather permitting, to complete pavement repairs and asphalt resurfacing. Work will take place daily between 7 AM and 7 PM and is expected to be completed by early July 2020. (PAG)



CALHOUN COUNTY

• IL 96 in Kampsville just west of IL 100, will be restricted to one lane beginning, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, weather permitting, to perform bridge repairs. Two-way traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals and work is expected to be completed by Spring 2020. (JA)



CLINTON COUNTY

• NEW: US 50 from Shattuc Rd to Shattuc Rd/TR 206A near Shattuc in Clinton County will be closed for rehabilitative work of the railroad crossing on Monday, April 6, 2020, from 8 AM thru Friday, April 10, 2020 at 3 PM, weather permitting. A marked detour will be in place to guide motorists around the closure. (Proj Sup/Jethro)



GREENE COUNTY

• IL 267 at Lick Creek, approximately 7.5 miles north of Greenfield, will be restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, March 30, 2020. Two-way traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals. This work in necessary to construct a new bridge deck and is expected to be completed by August 2020. (JA)

• IL 267 at Apple Creek, approximately 9 miles north of Greenfield, will be restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, March 30, 2020. Two-way traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals. This work in necessary to construct a new bridge deck and is expected to be completed by November 2020. (JA)

MADISON COUNTY

• NEW: IL 140 between Brakhane Rd. and Quercus Grove Rd., (approx. 2.5 miles west of Hamel), will be restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, April 6, 2020, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals. This work is necessary to do bridge repairs and is expected to be completed by August 2020. (JA)

• IL 162 between just east of IL 157 and just east of IL 159 will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, March 30, 2020. Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by July 2020. (JA)

MADISON/ST. CLAIR COUNTIES

• I-255 northbound and southbound will have a complete closure from I-55/70 to I-64 beginning at 12 AM on Saturday, February 1 to rebuild the interstate. While Interstates 55/70 and 64 will be the marked detour, depending on direction of travel, the following alternate routes should be considered: IL-3, IL-15, IL-157, IL-158, IL-159 and IL-161. Work on the first phase of this project is expected to be completed by late June 2020.

MARION COUNTY

• US 50 from Lacket Street in Salem East to Metcalf Rd. will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Tuesday, September 3, 2019, weather permitting. Work will take place daily between the hours of 7 AM & 7 PM to complete pavement repairs and asphalt resurfacing and is expected to be completed by early June 2020.

MONROE COUNTY

• IL 3 from Gilmore Lake Rd to Halifax Dr will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Monday, September 30, 2019, weather permitting. All NB lanes will remain open between 6 AM - 9 AM and all SB lanes will remain open between 3 PM - 6 PM. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and asphalt resurfacing and is expected to be completed by late November 2019. Additional guardrail work will be completed by Spring 2020.



ST. CLAIR COUNTY

• IL 13/15 between Roger's Street in Freeburg and the Kaskaskia River Bridge in St. Clair County will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Monday, January 13, 2020, weather permitting, to make pavement repairs. Work will take place between 7 AM to 6 PM and traffic will be maintained in both directions using flaggers. Work is expected to be completed by late Summer 2020.

• IL 15 intersection with Pocket Road just west of I-255 will be restricted daily beginning Monday, October 28, 2019, weather permitting, to make intersection improvements and place new traffic signals. All westbound lanes will remain open between 6 AM and 8 AM and all eastbound lanes will remain open between 3 PM and 6 PM. Work is expected to be completed

by Spring 2020.



• REVISED DATES: IL 203 between Eagle Street and Collinsville Rd. near World Wide

Technology Raceway will be intermittently restricted utilizing a detour beginning 9 PM Friday, April 3, 2020, weather permitting. Work is required to make pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by 6 AM Monday, April 6, 2020. (JGG)

• Martin Luther King Bridged closed to perform extensive repairs to the ramps and roadways leading up to the bridge. Work is expected to be completed by late Summer 2020. (JGG)

• NEW: Poplar Street Bridge Complex (eastbound) from IL 3 to Trendley Ave in East St. Louis will encounter daytime lane restrictions beginning Tuesday, April 7, 2020 and extend through Friday, April 10, 2020, weather permitting. Restrictions will occur along the 13th Street/Tudor Ave ramp, along eastbound Collector-Distributor lanes starting at the 13th St/Tudor Ave ramp split to the merge of NB IL 3 ramp, and the NB IL ramp from the split of the IL 3 ramp. Lane restrictions are necessary to conduct deck survey and bridge inspections carrying these routes. All lanes will be opened back up to traffic on eastbound I-55/64, IL 3 and 13th Street/Tudor Ave ramps between 3 PM and 7 AM.



List of daily lane closures, weather permitting:

MONDAY, APRIL 6, 2020

• No lane restrictions to report.

TUESDAY, APRIL 7, 2020

• No lane restrictions to report.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8, 2020

• No lane restrictions to report.

THURSDAY, APRIL 9, 2020

• No lane restrictions to report.

FRIDAY, APRIL 10, 2020

• No lane restrictions to report.

SATURDAY, APRIL 11, 2020

• No lane restrictions to report.

SUNDAY, APRIL 12, 2020

• No lane restrictions to report.

