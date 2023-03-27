ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today lane restrictions will be encountered beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Alton. The right lane will be closed on southbound Illinois 3/111 (Homer Adams Parkway) over Bloomer Avenue in Alton, IDOT explained.

"These restrictions are needed to perform emergency bridge deck patching," IDOT said. "All lanes are expected to reopen by 3 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023. IDOT District 8 Operations forces will make the needed improvements. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered."

IDOT added that drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment. For IDOT District 8 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

