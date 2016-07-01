IDOT issues lane openings for July 4 holiday weekend travel Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today some lanes will be open for holiday weekend travel and all road work following the holiday travel period will resume as scheduled on Tuesday, July 5. This weekend, as with other holiday weekends, many lane closures will be removed to expedite travel for the high volumes of motorists expected on Illinois roads. Non-emergency roadwork will be suspended, where possible, from 3 p.m., Friday, July 1, until 12:01 a.m., Tuesday, July 5. Lanes will be opened in many areas to improve traffic flow. Motorists should stay alert, as lane closures will remain in some areas. Slow down, eliminate distractions and exercise caution in work zones. Work zone speed limits are in effect where posted. Here is a list of lane closures that will remain in place this weekend: District 1 COOK COUNTY Shoulder closure on I-290 (Eisenhower Expressway) at Mill Rd. outside shoulder westbound side. East River Rd. over I-90 in Chicago is closed between Bryn Mawr & IL.72. Detour is in place. IL 58 (Golf Rd.) from east of Rohrssen Rd. to west of Barrington Rd. in Hoffman Estates. Westbound traffic will be reduced from 13’ to 11’ lanes with barricades.

25th Ave. from St. Charles Rd. to Lake St. in Bellwood and Melrose Park will be completely closed to traffic for long-term construction. Follow posted detour. Southbound Lake Shore Dr. (US 41) has been reduced to three 11” lanes with a right lane exit-only from southbound Lake Shore Dr. to southbound I-55 (Stevenson Expressway) ramp. Northbound I-55 to US 41 (Lake Shore Dr.) is reduced to two lanes. Southbound I-55 to southbound US 41 ramp is reduced to one 11’ lane. Westbound Algonquin Rd. at Barrington Rd. intersection; left turn and lane one closed.

Repairing and replacing bridge beams for the structure carrying IL 171 (Archer Ave.) over US 45 southbound ramp to I-294 in Justice and the structure carrying Michigan City Rd. over I-94 (Bishop Ford Freeway) in Dolton. Lane closures are in place during this construction. Bridge on Torrence Ave. is closed between 136th St. and 138th St. in Burnham. Follow posted detour. DUPAGE COUNTY US 20 (Lake St.) from Ontarioville Rd. to Greenbrook Blvd. in Hanover Park (DuPage County). All lanes open eastbound; two lanes open westbound. Occasional daytime lane closures outside of holiday periods. IL 19 at York Rd. in Bensenville has one lane closed both eastbound and westbound. Northbound York Rd. has one lane closed while southbound York Rd. is fully opened. KANE COUNTY IL 72 and Big Timber Rd. Intersection reconstruction in unincorporated Kane County. Active work zone with one lane open in each direction. IL 31 over Ferson Creek in St. Charles. IL 31 and Wildrose Springs Dr. have reduced lane widths and shifting traffic patterns.

Deerpath over Mill Creek. Road closed, follow posted detour.

Allen Rd. over Hampshire Creek. Road closed, follow posted detour. LAKE COUNTY MacGillis Dr. is closed at the bridge over Squaw Creek in Round Lake. A posted detour is in place. Cuba Rd. is closed at the bridge over Flint Creek in Barrington Hills. A posted detour is in place. IL 132 (Grand Ave.) from Fairfield Rd. to 1,000 feet west of Fairfield Rd. will be completely closed to traffic for long-term construction. A posted detour is in place.

Various ramp closures on Deerfield Rd. from IL 43 to US 41 and Deerfield Rd. interchange in Deerfield and Highland Park. Please watch for detour postings. MCHENRY COUNTY County Line Rd. is closed at the bridge over Kishwaukee River in Marengo Township. A posted detour is in place. Franklinville Rd. is closed at the bridge over Kishwaukee River Tributary in Seneca Township. A posted detour is in place. Lawrence Rd. is closed at the bridge over Lawrence.

IL 31 (Main St.) over Edgewood Ravine in Algonquin. Bridge deck overlay and joint repair. Temporary signals in place at the bridge and a width restriction of 8’6” for both northbound and southbound IL 31 and a posted detour in place for westbound Edgewood Dr. WILL COUNTY IL 113/Main St. at the UP Railroad tracks in Braidwood will be closed to traffic between IL 129 and IL 53 for track and signal work. There will be a posted detour route. District 2 HENRY COUNTY IL 81 is closed at the railroad overpass in Lynn Center. IL 81 traffic is detoured on I-74, IL 17, and US 150 while the bridge over the railroad is removed and replaced. ROCK ISLAND COUNTY I-74 from the Mississippi River bridge to south of Seventh Avenue in Moline. I-74 is restricted to one lane in each direction while repairs are made to the Illinois bridge structure approaching the main river bridge.

I-80 from I-88 to north of I-74 east of Colona. Replacement of six bridges has traffic restricted to one lane in each direction. WHITESIDE COUNTY IL 40 over the Hennepin Canal at the south edge of Rock Falls. IL 40 is restricted to one lane in each direction as the bridge is replaced one half at a time. WINNEBAGO COUNTY IL 2 (South Main Street) from Knowlton Avenue to Cedar Street in downtown Rockford. IL 2 northbound is restricted to one lane and IL 2 southbound traffic is detoured to IL 251 as the roadway pavement is removed and replaced.

IL 2 (North Main Street) from Auburn Street to Riverside Boulevard in Rockford. Traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction for utility work for the project to reconstruct the two mile section of North Main Street. District 3 BUREAU COUNTY Tiskilwa Spur, just north of Tiskilwa; bridge repairs; one lane open, controlled by signals. DEKALB COUNTY US 30, just west of Hinckley; bridge replacement; one lane open, controlled by signals. FORD COUNTY IL 54, between Gibson City and Melvin; multiple bridge replacements. Road closed, detour is posted.

Illinois 115, between Roberts and Piper City; bridge replacement. Road closed, detour is posted. IROQUOIS COUNTY I-57, MM 283-297; multiple projects, multiple work zones. One lane closed in each direction. Recommended alternate route is US 45. Alternate route is posted.

IL 1, north of US 24 in Watseka; bridge replacement. One lane open, controlled by signals. IL 116, just west of I-57; culvert replacement. Road closed, detour is posted. KANKAKEE COUNTY I-57, MM 310. Replace Kankakee River bridges. One lane open in each direction; alternate route posted between MM 308-312.

IL 102 closed near Kankakee River State Park for bridge replacement. Detour route is posted, using IL 113. IL 115, just north of Cabery; multiple culvert replacements. Road closed, detour is posted. LIVINGSTON COUNTY IL 116, just west of Illinois 47; culvert replacement. Road closed, detour is posted. District 4 KNOX COUNTY The overpass at I-74 and Exit 51 is reduced to one lane, controlled by temporary traffic signals. MCDONOUGH COUNTY IL 95 is closed with a marked detour for one mile, just east of IL 41 near Bushnell and New Philadelphia.

US 67 is reduced to one lane northbound between Macomb and Good Hope. PEORIA COUNTY IL 8/IL 116 (Cedar Street Bridge) over the Illinois River will be reduced to one lane in both directions. TAZEWELL COUNTY Eastbound I-74 at Exit 102 is reduced to one through lane. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Eastbound and westbound I-474 from the Illinois River to I-74 will be reduced to one lane in each direction. District 5 CHAMPAIGN COUNTY I-57 northbound and southbound over IL Route 10 (Springfield Avenue) in Champaign will be restricted to one lane in each direction with barrier wall in place. DEWITT COUNTY I-74 eastbound and westbound will be restricted to one lane in each direction from MM 156-160 near Farmer City with barrier wall in place. EDGAR COUNTY IL 49 over Brushy Creek, just north of US Route 36. One lane controlled with temporary signals. MCLEAN COUNTY US Business 51 northbound in downtown Normal at the intersection with Virginia Avenue. Passing lane is closed with barrier in place; driving lane is open with a marked traffic pattern in use. District 6 ADAMS COUNTY US 24 westbound bridge (Memorial Bridge) closed at the Mississippi River in Quincy. US 24 westbound traffic is detoured to US 24 eastbound bridge (Bayview Bridge) at the Mississippi River in Quincy. One lane is open in each direction for US 24 traffic at the Bayview Bridge.

IL 96 is closed over Emery Creek, 0.3 miles east of 24th St. in Quincy. Detour is in place. HANCOCK COUNTY US 136 Keokuk bridge over the Mississippi River. Bridge repairs; traffic reduced to one lane, controlled by traffic signals.

IL 96 over Gray Bay, 2.5 miles north of US 136 in Hamilton. Bridge repairs; traffic reduced to one lane controlled by traffic signals.

IL 96 over Waggoner Creek, 4.2 miles north of US 136 in Hamilton. Bridge repairs; traffic reduced to one lane controlled by traffic signals. MONTGOMERY COUNTY IL 185 over McDavid Branch creek located 1.6 miles northwest of Coffeen. Bridge replacement reduces traffic to one lane controlled by traffic signals.

IL 185 over Bayou creek located 1.3 miles southwest of Coffeen. Bridge replacement reduces traffic to one lane controlled by traffic signals. PIKE COUNTY IL 100, 4.1 miles south of Milton, will be reduced to one-lane, two-way traffic controlled by temporary signals for slope repairs. District 7 CLARK COUNTY Interstate 70 near Casey; pavement resurfacing; stage construction with one lane open in each direction.

US 40 north of Marshall; bridge removal; road closure with marked detour in place. COLES COUNTY US 45 on the north edge of Mattoon; bridge rehabilitation; road closure with marked detour in place. CUMBERLAND COUNTY Illinois Route 121 eight miles north of Montrose; bridge replacement; road closure with marked detour in place.

Illinois Route 130 four miles south of Greenup; stage construction with one lane open, traffic signals and concrete barriers in place. EDWARDS COUNTY Illinois Route 130 south of Albion; culvert replacements; stage construction with one lane open, traffic signals and concrete barriers in place. EFFINGHAM COUNTY Interstate 57/70 around Effingham; major road reconstruction; stage construction with two lanes open in each direction and concrete barriers in place. FAYETTE COUNTY Interstate 70 at Vandalia; bridge replacement; one lane open in each direction utilizing median crossovers.

Interstate 70 between St. Elmo and Brownstown; pavement resurfacing; stage construction with one lane open in each direction.

Interstate 57 between Farina and Edgewood; bridge rehabilitation; one lane open in each direction with concrete barriers in place. MACON COUNTY Illinois Route 121 just north of Illinois 105 at the Staley Viaduct in Decatur; bridge rehabilitation; one lane open in each direction.

US 51 bypass southwest of Decatur; bridge replacement; one lane open in each direction utilizing median crossovers. District 8 GREENE/JERSEY COUNTY IL 267, over Macoupin Creek at the Greene/Jersey County Line will be restricted to one lane, with two-way traffic being maintained via temporary traffic signals to make repairs to the existing bridge. JERSEY COUNTY IL 3, from Grafton Hills Road to IL 109, is reduced to one lane for box culvert extension construction. Two-way traffic is maintained via temporary traffic signals. MADISON COUNTY IL 4, St. Jacob, structure over the East Fork of Silver Creek approximately 0.7 miles north of US 40,is reduced to one lane, and two-way traffic is maintained via temporary traffic signals. MARION COUNTY US 50 at the Brubaker Creek Bridge approximately two miles east of Salem is reduced to one lane, and two-way traffic is maintained via temporary traffic signals. RANDOLPH COUNTY Roots Road, between Oakview Road and Collins Road, will be closed for the removal and replacement of the existing bridge deck carrying Roots Road over the Kaskaskia River. ST. CLAIR COUNTY IL 13 under IL 15 near Belleville is closed to all traffic. The closure is needed to construct new structures.

IL 15 east of IL 159 in Belleville is reduced to one lane in each direction. This lane restriction is needed to construct the new eastbound IL 15 structure over IL 13 and railroads. Rieder Road over I-64 is closed for interchange construction. IL 15 west of I-255 in Alorton is reduced to one lane in both directions near IL 163. I-55/64 westbound is reduced from three lanes to two lanes between 3rd Street and Tudor before the Mississippi River Bridge. IL 157 is closed to all traffic at Illinois Route161/St Clair Avenue. The ramps to and from IL 161/St. Clair Avenue will remain open to traffic. A detour utilizing Illinois 15 and I-64 is marked with signage. District 9 HAMILTON COUNTY IL 14, 1.5 miles east of McLeansboro. Box Culvert replacement; traffic reduced to one lane, controlled by temporary signals. HARDIN COUNTY IL 1, five miles north of Cave in Rock in Hardin County. Bridge construction; traffic reduced to one lane traffic controlled by temporary signals at two locations. JEFFERSON COUNTY I-57 MM 95-96 / I-64 MM 74-75 just north of Mt. Vernon. Pavement replacement; traffic is reduced to two lanes northbound and southbound.

I-57 MM 96-98 north of Mt. Vernon. Pavement replacement; traffic is reduced to one lane northbound and southbound.

I-64 eastbound MM 72-74 northwest of Mt. Vernon. Pavement replacement; traffic is reduced to one lane.

IL 15, east edge of Mt. Vernon. Bridge repair; traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signals. SALINE COUNTY IL 142, five miles north of Eldorado. Bridge construction; traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signals.

IL 34, 0.5 miles south of Raleigh. Bridge construction; traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signals.

US 45, two miles north of Stonefort. Bridge construction; traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signals.

IL 34 from Raleigh Rd. to Ellis Rd. Pavement replacement. Southbound traffic is reduced to one lane. Northbound traffic should use the marked detour. UNION/JOHNSON COUNTY I-57; northbound and southbound traffic reduced to one lane each direction from mile marker 32 to mile marker 44. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending