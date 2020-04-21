ALTON– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that Illinois 143 between Discovery Parkway and Illinois 3 will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. This work is necessary to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by July 2020.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is the Charles E. Mahoney Co. of Swansea, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.