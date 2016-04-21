SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is teaming up with the environmental organization Living Lands and Waters to distribute thousands of tree seedlings to schools throughout Illinois in observance of Earth Day on Friday. The trees were donated to IDOT as part of the Living Lands and Waters Million Trees Project.

“Through our partnership with Living Lands and Waters, we have delivered nearly 45,000 tree seedlings over the years to be planted in Illinois soil,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn. “As an agency that impacts every community in our great state, every day is Earth Day at IDOT. The trees planted this year will join the thousands of others to be appreciated and cherished by the generations to come.”

The 5,000 oak tree seedlings IDOT receives will be donated to schools throughout Illinois for planting. The nine IDOT highway districts will receive at least 500 trees to be delivered to local schools as a means to enrich the environment and provide an educational benefit for students.

The Million Trees Project supports IDOT’s commitment to sustainable practices and to replenish trees affected by construction and maintenance activities. The initiative also offers a hands-on tool to teach students about the importance of trees to the environment. One tree can produce as much oxygen in a single season as ten humans consume in one year. They also serve a valuable function on the state’s highways by absorbing harmful gases and reducing erosion.

Based in East Moline, Living Lands and Waters is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to protection, preservation and restoration of the natural environment. Living Lands and Waters conducts community river cleanups, educational workshops and forest restorations. For more information, visit www.livinglandsandwaters.org.

