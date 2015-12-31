COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the OPENING of the following roads: US 50 at Silver Creek between O’Fallon and Lebanon in St. Clair County, Water Street in Dupo, and IL 96 @ Mozier.

These roads are CLOSED due to the major flooding within the area: Brussels Ferry; IL 3 truck bypass in Chester; US 67 southbound in West Alton; Kaskaskia Street in Chester; IL 143 west of IL 255 in the Wood River Area; IL 100 from Alton to Pearl closed to through traffic; IL 3 at IL 100 in Grafton; IL 100/96 intersection; Chester Bridge; US 67 southbound into Missouri is closed at the Clark Bridge over the Mississippi (northbound is still open); US 67 in both directions at Broadway in Alton; and IL 3 at Nine Mile Creek near Ellis Grove in Randolph County – effectively closing IL 3 south of Evansville through Randolph County.

Several Levee Districts within District 8 have installed flood control gates. These efforts have closed IL 3 near Cora; IL 3 in East Alton; and IL 155 west of Ruma.

Within the next 24 hours, the Rivers forecast suggests no further closures will be needed within District 8.

The Department will continue monitoring State roadways in the affected areas of Illinois. Flooding has or will require closure of State Highways and Ferries along the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers as well as several creeks and streams. Over the next several days, we will provide updates, as warranted, when developments occur

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood prone areas. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East region – as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

Since this is a very dynamic situation, please see the Department’s website, http://www.idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures, for the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/ . For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, please follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

