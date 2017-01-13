COLLINSVILLE – Illinois Department of Transportation District 8 vehicles have been actively working to pretreat areas throughout the region ahead of the impending ice storm.

Posts on the organization’s Twitter feed have showcased salt trucks being filled at various depots. The district says that approximately 200 plow trucks and 11 brine units are currently active.

Article continues after sponsor message Freezing rain reported in Randolph and Washington Counties. Our trucks are out in front of event at moment. #ILtraffic pic.twitter.com/ASLJTb2WGp — IDOT District 8 (@IDOTDistrict8) January 13, 2017

Keeping an eye to the skies with weather updates, the District 8 Twitter page has also updated followers with precipitation confirmations. As of 8 a.m., precipitation was confirmed for Madison, Marion, Washington, Monroe, St. Clair and Clinton Counties. At approximately 8:45 p.m., precipitation was confirmed for Jersey and Bond Counties.

