COLLINSVILLE – Illinois Department of Transportation District 8 vehicles have been actively working to pretreat areas throughout the region ahead of the impending ice storm.

Posts on the organization’s Twitter feed have showcased salt trucks being filled at various depots. The district says that approximately 200 plow trucks and 11 brine units are currently active.

Keeping an eye to the skies with weather updates, the District 8 Twitter page has also updated followers with precipitation confirmations. As of 8 a.m., precipitation was confirmed for Madison, Marion, Washington, Monroe, St. Clair and Clinton Counties. At approximately 8:45 p.m., precipitation was confirmed for Jersey and Bond Counties.

The IDOT District 8 Twitter page can be found by clicking here

