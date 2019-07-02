COLLINSVILLE - Illinois Department of Transportation officials confirmed the Great River Road will open at noon on Wednesday, right before the July 4 holiday.

Engineer Joe Monroe said there is heavy cleanup going on today on the Great River Road route from Alton to Grafton.

"We are getting it cleaned up and in order," Monroe said. "We are also making sure pavement markings are in place."

The City of Alton Public Works Department was also out in strong fashion near Morrison's cleaning and preparing the road and that area to open.