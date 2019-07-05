BRUSSELS - The Brussels Ferry will be open to traffic starting at 3 p.m. today, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

IDOT said Illinois Route 100 from Illinois Route 3 to Illinois Route 16 in Jersey County remains closed to thru traffic.

These road and facility closures continue due to the persistent flooding:

· IL 100 from IL 3 to IL 16 in Jersey County – Local Traffic Only: No large trucks (revised),

· IL 3 Truck By-Pass in Chester (Water Street),

· IL 155 outside of Prairie du Rocher,

· Kaskaskia Street in Chester,

· IL 96 from County Highway 2 to Pike County Line (some roads open to local traffic),

· IL 100 in Jersey County from Illinois 100/16 Junction through Joe Page Bridge intersection,

· IL 100 in Calhoun County from Joe Page Bridge intersection to Pike Cunty Line, and

· Joe Page Bridge.

The Department will continue monitoring State roadways in the affected areas of Illinois. Based upon current hydrological forecasts, flooding has or may require closure of State Highways and Ferries along the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers. We will continue to provide updates, as warranted, when developments occur.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood prone areas. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East region – as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

Since this is a very dynamic situation, please see the Department’s website: http://www.idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures for the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, please follow us at @IDOTDistrict8.

