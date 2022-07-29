EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced there will be lane closures on Illinois Route 143 near Old Alton-Edwardsville Road starting Monday, August 1, 2022. IDOT says the work is necessary to complete repairs to the Marathon Pipeline work in that area.

Greeding Construction and Marathon Petroleum will be completing the work.

“Motorists may experience traffic congestion with delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area,” IDOT said. “Motorists should avoid the work area and when feasible use alternate routes. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and refrain from using mobile devices.”