GLEN CARBON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that northbound Illinois 157 between Interstate 270 and Chain of Rocks Road will be intermittently restricted to one lane between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, weather permitting.

Article continues after sponsor message

IDOT said traffic will be maintained using flaggers.

"Intermediate full lane closures of 10-15 minutes will be necessary to set a new overhead truss," IDOT said. "This work is expected to be completed by Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Motorists should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment."

The contractor on this project is T.M.F. Construction Company, of Springfield, Illinois.