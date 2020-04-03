MADISON - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced delays will be encountered with road work on northbound and southbound Illinois Route 111 at Pontoon Beach beginning Monday, April 6, 2020.

Work is expected to take until Sept. 15, 2020. This work is necessary to construct intersection improvements.

Article continues after sponsor message

Traffic control devices will be utilized during this lane closure to help motorists through the work zone. IDOT recommends to everyone they reduce speed and use additional caution when traveling in the area.