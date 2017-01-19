MADISON COUNTY - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that US 40 will be reduced to one lane at Interstate 70, three miles north of Highland beginning Monday, January 30, 2017, weather permitting. Intermittent daylight lane closures will be utilized until temporary traffic signals are installed at this location. Once the temporary traffic signals are installed, US 40 will be reduced to one lane and two-way traffic will be maintained through this area via the temporary traffic signals. This work is required in order to replace the existing bridge joints and is expected to be completed by mid-summer of this year.

Motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs and allow extra time when traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Kilian/Keeley Joint Venture of Mascoutah, IL. Steve Putz is the Supervising Field Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation in the area. If you have any questions concerning this project, you may contact him at 618-346-3350.

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

