EDWARDSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced today that Illinois Route 143, from Wyandotte Street to Pin Oak Road, will be restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, weather permitting.

IDOT said two-way traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals. This work is necessary to do repairs to the bridge over Mooney Creek and is expected to be completed by the end of November 2019.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Motorists should allow extra time when traveling through this area," IDOT said. "Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone."

The contractor on this project is Stutz Excavating, Inc of Alton, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: