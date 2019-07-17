ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that Illinois 255 between Seminary Road and just north of Illinois 111 will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction during daylight hours beginning on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, weather permitting. This work is necessary to construct a new bituminous surface treatment and is expected to be completed by the end of August 2019.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Article continues after sponsor message

The contractor on this project is Micro-Surfacing Contractors, Inc. of St. Louis, Missouri.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.