COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced today a temporary opening of Kampsville Ferry access daily between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. beginning Sunday, June 16.

IDOT said all route changes will occur in Greene County due to the inundation of Illinois 108 near Hurricane Creek. During these periods, IDOT will operate two ferries to provide maximum access to and from Calhoun County. Due to the nature of these temporary connections, motorcycles and trucks with a gross weight greater than 25 tons will be prohibited. Extensive signage has been placed to guide motorists along the temporary routes:

When departing the ferry in Greene County, traffic will be diverted from Illinois 108 onto 1000 East. Traffic will then be directed to Ruby Lane/325SW and Eldred-Hillview Road back to Illinois 108.

To approach the Ferry from Greene County, traffic will divert from Illinois 108 on to Eldred-Hillview Road. Traffic will then be directed to Ruby Lane/325SW and SW900 back to Illinois 108 near the ferry landing.

"Restoring critical lifelines, such as transportation corridors, is a key component to the disaster recovery process," IDOT's Joe Monroe said. "The Kampsville Ferry provides social and economic benefits for this community as residents begin their path back to normalcy."

Given the temporary nature of these roadways, motorists should exercise added caution and reduce travel speeds along the these mostly gravel right of ways. All those traveling in the Metro East should be mindful of the continued impacts of the prolonged flood on area roadways. As waters recede, all roads and bridges will need to be thoroughly cleaned and inspected before safely reopening to traffic. Please observe all road closures and follow all marked detours. Since this is a very dynamic situation, please see the Department’s website: http://www.idot.illinois.gov/ home/Comm/emergency-road- closures for the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/ stl-traffic/. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, please follow us at @IDOTDistrict8.

