COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that weather permitting, two left lanes of eastbound and two left lanes of westbound I-270 between I-255 and Sand Road in Pontoon Beach, IL, in Madison County will be closed on Saturday, May 20, 2017 and Sunday, May 21, 2017, in 15 minute intervals starting at 7:00 A.M. and continuing until 8:00 P.M. each day. The lane closures are necessary to allow Ameren Illinois to remove aerial electric lines. Significant traffic delays are anticipated; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that travelers be patient, slow down, and use extra caution near and through this work zone.

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.