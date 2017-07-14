COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions may be encountered in both directions along Illinois Route 111, from 8th Street to Thomas Street in Roxana.

These lane restrictions will be in place from July 17, 2017, to November 1, 2017. These restrictions are required for relocation of a water main, sidewalk and ADA improvements, and the installation of highway lighting.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Work is being completed by Kamadulski Excavating and Grading Company, Inc.

Article continues after sponsor message

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.

Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

More like this:

St. Clair County: Lane Closures Eastbound I-55/70
Jun 20, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Urges American Medical Association To Ensure Abortion And Gender-Affirming Care Providers Can Get Board Certified Without Risk
May 28, 2025
Madison County: Lane Closures on IL 159 at Beltline Road/Pine Lake Road  
Jun 11, 2025
Alton’s Fourth of July Celebration Once Again Draws Large Crowd To Riverfront
Jul 3, 2025
On the 3rd Anniversary of Roe Being Overturned, Duckworth, Durbin Help Introduce Bill to Restore Abortion Access Nationwide
Jun 25, 2025

 