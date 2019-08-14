COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the CLOSURE of the following roadway due to the recent extreme rains:

US 50 at Silver Creek in St. Clair County.

A detour using IL Route 4, I-64 and IL Route 158 will be marked to aid motorists in circumventing this closure.

Additionally, these road closures continue due to the heavy rains:

IL 160 approximately 2.7 miles south of IL 140 near Grantfork in Madison County and

Marine-St. Jacob Road in Madison County.

The Department will continue monitoring State roadways in the affected areas of Illinois. Based upon current forecasts, flooding has or may require closure of State Highways and services in the Metro East. We will continue to provide updates, as warranted, when developments occur.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood prone areas. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East region – as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

Since this is a very dynamic situation, please see the Department’s website: http://www.idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures for the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, please follow us at @IDOTDistrict8.

