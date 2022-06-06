JERSEY COUNTY - The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced starting Monday, June 13, 2022, State Highway 109 will be closed between Lodi Road and Hagen Road in Jersey County.

IDOT said this is a complete road closure and no traffic will be able to move through the area. IDOT added that a box culvert is being replaced.

"The closure will be for approximately two weeks," IDOT explained. "Alternate routes should be taken during this time. Marked detours will be posted."

The signed detour for this closure is as follows:

Southbound

IL 109 NB to W. County Rd in Jerseyville

W. County Rd EB to US 67

US 67 SB to Godfrey Rd in Godfrey

Godfrey Rd SB to IL 3 NB in Godfrey

Northbound

IL 109 SB to IL 3

IL 3 SB to Godfrey Rd in Godfrey

Godfrey Rd NB to US 67

US 67 NB to Jerseyville

W. County Rd WB to IL 109 SB

This closure is part of a larger project that will require another complete road closure of IL 109 in the near future. Another press release will be sent out to identify the time and location of the next closure.

Drivers are urged to be patient and alert while using alternate routes during the closure.

The contractor on this project is Charles E. Mahoney Co. of Swansea, Illinois.

