COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday afternoon the closing of Illinois Route 96 from County Highway 2 to Crooked Creek Hollow Road, near Mozier, Calhoun County (Illinois 96 from Crooked Creek Hollow Road north to Pike County Line is open) and Illinois 3 at Mary’s River to the Jackson County line in Randolph County.

In addition, these road and facility closures continue due to the persistent flooding: IL 3 Truck By-Pass (Water Street) in Chester, IL 155 outside of Prairie du Rocher, Brussels Ferry, SB US 67 in West Alton, Missouri (two-way traffic is established on the NB Lanes), Kaskaskia Street in Chester, IL 100 from IL 3 in Grafton to IL 16 in Jersey County, and IL 100 in Calhoun County just North of the Joe Page Bridge to Pearl, IL.

The Department will continue monitoring State roadways in the affected areas of Illinois. Based upon current hydrological forecasts, flooding has or may require closure of State Highways and Ferries along the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers. Over the next several days, we will provide updates, as warranted, when developments occur.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood prone areas. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East region – as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

Since this is a very dynamic situation, please see the Department’s website: http://www.idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures for the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, please follow us at @IDOTDistrict8.

