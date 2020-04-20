GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday that Illinois Route 3 between the McKinley Bridge and New Poag Road will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning on Thursday, April 23, 2020, weather permitting. On weekdays, all lanes will be open in the southbound direction from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and all lanes will be open in the northbound direction from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. This work is necessary to perform pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by June 2020.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is the Keeley & Sons, Inc. of E. St. Louis, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

