EDWARDSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions will be encountered on northbound IL 255, just north of I-270. The lane restrictions are needed for bridge deck patching and expansion joint repairs. Weather permitting, the lane restrictions will occur as follows:

On Monday, November 16, the left lane and center lane will be closed at 9:00 a.m. On Wednesday, November 18, the left lane and center lane will be re-opened, and the right lane will be closed. The right lane will be re-opened Friday, November 20 at 4:00 p.m.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

