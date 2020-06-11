EDWARDSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation on Thursday announced a ramp closure will occur at the ramp from Illinois 143 westbound to southbound SIUE North Access Road. IDOT said the ramp will be closed from June 15 to July 2.

The ramp closure is needed to repair damaged bridge beams. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to SIUE during this time period. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

"To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered," IDOT said. "Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment."

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.