Collinsville – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that nightly intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 159 between Clay St. and Kinloch Ave., on Monday, September 21, 2020, weather permitting. The lane closures will only occur between 7:00 PM and 7:00 AM and one lane in each direction will remain open during the work. The work is needed to do pavement repairs and is expected to be complete by the end of September 2020.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is the Kinney Contractors, Inc of Raymond, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

