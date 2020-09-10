EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces daytime lane restrictions will be encountered on the Martin Luther King Bridge. There will be no overnight or weekend lane restrictions, and all lanes will be open to traffic during peak travel periods. The lane restrictions are needed to perform bridge inspections in accordance with FHWA requirements.

Weather permitting, the lane restrictions will occur as follows:

On Monday, September 14 and Tuesday, September 15, the MLK Bridge will be closed in the westbound direction, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The eastbound lanes will remain open to traffic on these dates.

On Wednesday, September 16 and Thursday, September 17, the MLK Bridge will be closed in the eastbound direction, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The westbound lane will remain open to traffic on these dates.

From Monday, September 21 to Thursday, September 24, the eastbound right lane on MLK Bridge will be closed daily from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The eastbound left lane and the westbound lane will remain open to traffic on these dates.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

