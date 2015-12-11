COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions will be encountered on southbound I-255, approximately 2 miles south of Collinsville, at milepost 22.0. Weather permitting, the center and right lanes will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. to approximately 3 pm on Tuesday, December 15, 2015. The left lane will remain open during this work.

The lane restrictions are needed to repair the driving surface of the bridge.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when travelling near and through this work zone.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additional information is available at www.stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

More like this: