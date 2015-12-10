COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions will be encountered today on westbound I-55/70, approximately 3 miles west of I-255, at milepost 6 near the Illinois 111 interchange.

Weather permitting, the right lane will be closed to traffic between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2015.

The lane restriction is needed to complete bridge expansion joint and approach pavement repairs.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when travelling near and through this work zone. Additional information is available at www.stl-traffic.org.

