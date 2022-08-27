COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions that will be encountered Monday, August 29, 2022, through Thursday, September 1, 2022, on northbound Interstate 255 over Interstate 55/70 in Collinsville.

Weather permitting, beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, the right two lanes on northbound Interstate 255 over the eastbound and westbound ramps from Interstate 55/70 will be closed with only one lane on northbound Interstate 255 remaining open.

These restrictions are needed to do emergency bridge deck patching on the bridge carrying Interstate 255 over the eastbound and westbound ramps of Interstate 55/70. IDOT District 8 Operations forces will make the needed improvements. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.

The middle lane will open by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, leaving the far-right lane closed. All lanes are expected to be open by 4 p.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022.

All exit ramps from Interstate 255 will remain open during construction.

