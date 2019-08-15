GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announces lane restrictions will be encountered on the I-270 Mississippi River Bridge, near Granite City to repair the driving surface of the bridge. Weather permitting, the lane restrictions will occur as follows:

The westbound right lane will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.

Article continues after sponsor message

The eastbound right lane will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.

Motorists can expect significant delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, the use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: