COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that daytime lane restrictions will be encountered on the I-270 Mississippi River Bridge, near Granite City. Weather permitting, the westbound right lane will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on August 25, 29, 30, and 31, 2016. These restrictions are needed to repair the driving surface of the bridge deck.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

There will be no overnight or weekend lane restrictions.

Article continues after sponsor message

It is anticipated these lane restrictions will cause significant traffic delays, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that motorists be patient and use caution while travelling through this work zone.

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

More like this:

Oct 19, 2024 - Traffic Delays Expected On I-55/70 Due To Bridge Work Near Collinsville

Oct 2, 2024 - Madison County: Lane Closure on I-70 EB Near Troy

Sep 30, 2024 - Madison County: Lane Closure on I-55/70 NB

Nov 6, 2024 - Lane Restrictions Imposed After Water Main Repair in Godfrey, Service Returned To Customers

Aug 6, 2024 - Lane Closures on South Green Mount Road at Illinois Route161 St. Clair County

 