COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that daytime lane restrictions will be encountered on the I-270 Mississippi River Bridge, near Granite City. Weather permitting, the westbound right lane will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on August 25, 29, 30, and 31, 2016. These restrictions are needed to repair the driving surface of the bridge deck.

There will be no overnight or weekend lane restrictions.

It is anticipated these lane restrictions will cause significant traffic delays, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that motorists be patient and use caution while travelling through this work zone.

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

