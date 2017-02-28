COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces periodic daytime lane restrictions will be encountered on I-270 between Illinois Route 3 and Riverview Drive, near Granite City. Weather permitting; the right lane eastbound and westbound on I-270 will be closed at various times between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2017. These lane restrictions are needed to make various repairs to the highway lighting along the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-270.

There will be no overnight or weekend lane restrictions. All lanes will be available during peak hour periods. It is anticipated this lane restriction will result in significant traffic delays, motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8

