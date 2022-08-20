PONTOON BEACH - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced lane restrictions will be encountered Monday, August 22, 2022, through Thursday, August 25, 2022, on Southbound I-255 over Illinois Route 162 near Pontoon Beach.

The lane restrictions will cause delays in the area.

Article continues after sponsor message

"These restrictions are needed to complete work on a bridge structure," IDOT said. "IDOT District 8 Operations will make the needed improvements. Full access will be restored as soon as possible."

IDOT added that motorists should allow extra time for trips through the area.

"To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered," IDOT said.

More like this: