COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that Collinsville Road will be restricted to one lane in each direction during daylight hours at its intersection with IL 157 beginning Monday, June 6, 2017, weather permitting, in Collinsville. This work will take place daily between the hours of 7:00 AM and 8:00 PM and is necessary to perform pavement repairs on this route. This work is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Motorists are urged to use caution, obey all warning signs and allow extra time when traveling through the work zone.

Article continues after sponsor message

The contractor on this project is Keeley & Sons, Inc. of East St. Louis, Illinois. If you have any questions concerning this project, please contact John Adcock, Supervising Field Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation, at 618-346-3352.

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

More like this: