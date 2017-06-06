COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that Collinsville Road will be restricted to one lane in each direction during daylight hours at its intersection with IL 157 beginning Monday, June 6, 2017, weather permitting, in Collinsville. This work will take place daily between the hours of 7:00 AM and 8:00 PM and is necessary to perform pavement repairs on this route. This work is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Motorists are urged to use caution, obey all warning signs and allow extra time when traveling through the work zone.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The contractor on this project is Keeley & Sons, Inc. of East St. Louis, Illinois. If you have any questions concerning this project, please contact John Adcock, Supervising Field Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation, at 618-346-3352.

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

More like this:

Philip Carter Named Assistant Principal of Collinsville High School Beginning in the 2025-26 School Year
Apr 15, 2025
Collinsville Authorities Request Public Help To Locate Kenneth Winfield On Warrant
6 days ago
Collinsville Police Officer Moore Completes Rigorous 16-Week Police Academy Training
Apr 29, 2025
Madison County: Lane Closure on Northbound I-55/70 Near Collinsville
Apr 22, 2025
Collinsville PD Honors Officer Patterson for Exceptional Field Work
Today

 